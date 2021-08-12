CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$30.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CI Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.00.

Shares of CIX traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 232,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,405. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$14.91 and a 1 year high of C$25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.64.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.2205324 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

In related news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$763,000.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

