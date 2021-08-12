Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADYEY. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Adyen stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.05. 81,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23. Adyen has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

