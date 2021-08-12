Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$59.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.38.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 440,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,376. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$29.30 and a twelve month high of C$62.57.

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$554,200.00.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.