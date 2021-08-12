UniFarm Market Cap Tops $2.24 Million (UFARM)

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniFarm has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. UniFarm has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $29,719.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00154274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,449.84 or 1.00202422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.77 or 0.00865124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UniFarm

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UniFarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniFarm directly using U.S. dollars.

