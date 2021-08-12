Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Announce $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $2.09. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 671.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $19.98. 32,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,384. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $2,346,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $463,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.