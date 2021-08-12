Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. Vertex updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VERX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.74. Vertex has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Get Vertex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

In other news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $249,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.