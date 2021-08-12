Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in LightJump Acquisition were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,463,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,214,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,965,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,888,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,483,000.

Get LightJump Acquisition alerts:

LJAQU stock remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,182. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for LightJump Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightJump Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.