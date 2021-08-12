Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STTK stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.17. 2,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,735. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $845.22 million and a PE ratio of -8.60. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 11,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $290,771.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $138,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,252 shares of company stock worth $6,371,697. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

