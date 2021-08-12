Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,522. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.