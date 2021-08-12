Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,522. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

