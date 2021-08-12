Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

OTCMKTS FTVIU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,461. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

