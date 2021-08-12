Skeena Resources’ (SKE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

TSE SKE traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.41. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$16.49. The firm has a market cap of C$856.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.52). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.0599197 EPS for the current year.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.