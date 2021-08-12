Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $7,178,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,636,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,779,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,925,000.

GPACU traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,147. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

