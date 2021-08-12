Royal Bank of Canada Raises Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Price Target to $45.00

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on POW. TD Securities boosted their target price on Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Powered Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ POW traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.68. 179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,905. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71. Powered Brands has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

