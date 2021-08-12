Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.930 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.77.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NSP stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.37. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,735. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $104.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $1,435,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $181,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.