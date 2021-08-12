Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Hold

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SUPN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. 14,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.24. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,358,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $8,253,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $9,076,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,326,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

