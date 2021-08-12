Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHCAU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,274,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,985,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,969,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,096,000.

Shares of DHCAU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,111. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

