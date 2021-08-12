Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Cannabis Wheaton Income stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.24. 1,128,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,852. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.51. The company has a market cap of C$196.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.52.

