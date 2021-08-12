Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 5266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Specifically, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,136.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 615,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,534,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after acquiring an additional 109,452 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 670,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 72,398 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,563,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

