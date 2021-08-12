Truist Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $74.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target decreased by Truist from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 83,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sunrun has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,512 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,098,231. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Sunrun by 127.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $78,143,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 132.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

