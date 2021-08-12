Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.80.
NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.72. 2,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $195.74.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
Read More: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.