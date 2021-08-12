Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.80.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.72. 2,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $195.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 565.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346,013 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 1,188.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 33,276 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the second quarter valued at about $5,167,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Galapagos during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

