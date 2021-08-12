Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $586,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $75.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,576,720. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $192.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

