HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NLTX. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ NLTX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.94. 1,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,743.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,092. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

