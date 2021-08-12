Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BSMX. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.03.

NYSE:BSMX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,562. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

