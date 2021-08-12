Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVY traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.15. 4,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,420. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $112.21 and a one year high of $226.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

