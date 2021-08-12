Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 3,835 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.16. 6,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

