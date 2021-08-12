Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Trimmed by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,080. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

