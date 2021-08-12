Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 290.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,395,000 after acquiring an additional 250,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.72. The company had a trading volume of 34,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.01 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

