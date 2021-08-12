Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,894. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,029.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

