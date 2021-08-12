BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,200. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,307.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $542,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

