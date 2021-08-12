Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.16. 33,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,628,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

