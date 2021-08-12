$1.60 EPS Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.66. KB Home reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in KB Home by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in KB Home by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in KB Home by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KBH traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,673. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.