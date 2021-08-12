$1.60 EPS Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.66. KB Home reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.
On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KB Home.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in KB Home by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in KB Home by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in KB Home by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:KBH traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,673. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
