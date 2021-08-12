Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Up 6.2%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.64. 168,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,263,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMBL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $7,242,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $112,000.

Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

