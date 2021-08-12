Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.10

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 131457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GAU shares. Desjardins cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$251.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 25.56 and a quick ratio of 25.38.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.