Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Post -$0.62 EPS

Brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOL. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,582. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

