Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Nutrien reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 234.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.60. 104,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,555. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nutrien by 31.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Nutrien by 660.2% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,088 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Nutrien by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 368.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.