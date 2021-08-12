Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.33. 5,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,959. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.13. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,265,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

