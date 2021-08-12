-$0.79 EPS Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.78). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

In related news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $57,513,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 1,839.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 995,553 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 974,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 769,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $6,414,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 73,285 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSE traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.40. 1,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $13.12.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.