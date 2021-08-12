$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.90. Capri posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Capri by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.28. 27,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,159. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.07. Capri has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

