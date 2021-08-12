PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut PC Connection from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CNXN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,728. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.07.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PC Connection by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 16.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 10.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

