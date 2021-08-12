Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $5,228,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, ADE LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.45. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

