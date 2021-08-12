Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after acquiring an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after acquiring an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.87. The stock had a trading volume of 181,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,140. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.50. The firm has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

