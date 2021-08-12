Secure Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 902 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $862,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 242,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $414.53. The stock had a trading volume of 128,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.32. The company has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $414.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.