Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Discovery by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Discovery by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Discovery by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discovery stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. 153,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,166,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

