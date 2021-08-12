The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $105.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.99.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,944. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.03, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,733.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 718.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 122,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 807.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

