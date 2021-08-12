BMO Capital Markets Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$22.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMMCF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.05.

SMMCF remained flat at $$15.14 during trading on Thursday. 173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

