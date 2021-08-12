Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$59.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STZHF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.