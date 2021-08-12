Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 6,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,135. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $665.69 million, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.