Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.48% from the stock’s current price.

CHGG has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.92. 33,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,241. Chegg has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -159.92, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

