Vigilare Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 166,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

EMR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,613. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

