Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 1,561 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,756. The company has a market cap of $217.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

